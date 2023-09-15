Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Cooks (knee) was a spectator for Friday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooks will go down as a non-participant on the Cowboys' injury report for each of the team's three practices this week after suffering a slight MCL sprain in one of his knees during the team's season-opening win over the Giants last weekend, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said earlier Friday that Cooks doesn't necessarily need to practice this week in order to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, so if the veteran wideout is listed as questionable or doubtful for the contest, he could shape up as a game-time decision leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cowboys will provide an official injury designation for Cooks later Friday.