Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Cooks (knee) won't practice Thursday but the wideout is showing improvement and will work out alongside the Cowboys' other rehabbing players, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooks is set to go down as a non-participant on the both of the Cowboys' first two Week 2 injury reports, but as long as he's able to take part in some drills Friday, he'll still have a chance at suiting up this Sunday against the Jets. In his Dallas debut this past Sunday against the Giants, Cooks caught two passes for 22 yards on four targets while playing just 56 percent of the offensive snaps, though his limited usage may have been a byproduct of the Cowboys racing out to a 26-point halftime lead en route to a 40-0 victory. According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cooks is dealing with an MCL sprain, though the Cowboys haven't offered many details regarding the nature and severity of his injury.