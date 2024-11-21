Cooks (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Cooks followed up Wednesday's capped walkthrough with another limited listing one day later. The Cowboys designated him for return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he's seeking his first game action since Week 4 after developing an infection in his right knee from a minor surgery. With CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) going from limited to no activity in the first two days of Week 12 prep, Cooks could be in line for a bigger role in the Dallas passing game if the team opts to activate him in advance of Sunday's contest is Washington.