Cooks (illness) is listed as active Sunday at Buffalo, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Cooks came down with an illness Thursday, which forced him to miss the last two practices of Week 15 prep. There was an expectation from Cowboys president Jerry Jones that Cooks would be able to suit up Sunday, per Archer, and the wide receiver indeed is available. Since Dallas' Week 7 bye, Cooks has displayed a nice rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott, reeling in 26 of 34 targets for 425 yards and four touchdowns over the last seven games.