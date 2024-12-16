Cooks caught three of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

CeeDee Lamb dominated the looks from quarterback Cooper Rush with a 9-116-1 line on 13 targets, and while Cooks finished second on the Cowboys in targets, catches and receiving yards, it was Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks who were on the other end of Rush's other two touchdowns. Cooks has seen limited volume since returning from a knee injury that cost him seven games in the middle of the season, posting a 7-53-2 line on 15 targets over the last three contests, and he'll be a TD-dependent fantasy option in Week 16 against Tampa Bay's vulnerable secondary.