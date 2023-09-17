Cooks (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooks is officially listed as questionable heading into the Week 2 matchup after missing three consecutive practices due to the sprained MCL he sustained in the Cowboys' season-opening win over the Giants. Expect Cooks to be included on the Cowboys' Week 2 inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Cooks set to sit out, Jalen Tolbert is the favorite to step in as the No. 3 receiving option behind Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.