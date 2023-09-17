Cooks (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooks drew a questionable designation after missing three consecutive practices to close out the week. As a result, this news is relatively unsurprising, but he has not officially been ruled out yet. The veteran pass catcher sprained his MCL in the season opener, and the Cowboys appear to be exercising caution in bringing him back. If he is indeed out, Jalen Tolbert is the favorite to step in as the No. 3 receiving option behind Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks could also see more snaps.