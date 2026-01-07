Aubrey made 36 of his 42 field-goal tries and converted 47 of his 48 extra-point attempts in 17 games with Dallas in 2025.

After finishing first in fantasy points among NFL kickers in 2023 and second in 2024, Aubrey finished third in 2025 behind only Jason Myers and Ka'imi Fairbairn. He remained all but automatic for the purposes of PATs, but he was a bit less accurate from distance compared to his 2022 and 2023 numbers, especially down the stretch, when he hit just two of his six attempts of 50-plus yards during the final four games of the season. Fantasy investors will be watching closely to see if the Cowboys extend their contract with Aubrey for 2026 and possibly beyond this offseason, as he has been helped along by strong offenses and by getting to play half of his games within the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium.