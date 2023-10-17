Aubrey connected on both his field-goal attempts and both his PATs in Monday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

The rookie kicker calmly drilled a 39-yard field goal with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Dallas. Aubrey continues to be a revelation, with his only miss of the season coming on the very first extra-point attempt of his career in Week 1. Since then, the former USFL standout has booted 12 straight PATs and 16 straight FGs.