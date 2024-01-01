Aubrey converted both his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point attempts in a Week 17 win over the Lions.

Neither field goal was a chip shot either, as the rookie kicker drilled a 51-yarder just before halftime before giving Dallas its final points with a 43-yard FG inside the final two minutes of the fourth. Aubrey has already made history by going 35-for-35 on field goals to begin his NFL career, but he's closing in on tying or even surpassing Mike Vanderjagt's perfect 37-for-37 season with the Colts in 2003, which is the record for most conversions in a season without missing a field goal. Aubrey also needs just two more points in Week 18 to set a new rookie record for a season, which would put him ahead of Cody Parkey's 150 for the Eagles in 2014.