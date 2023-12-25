Aubrey connected on both his field goal attempts and both his extra point attempts in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins.

It's the eighth time this season, and the third in the last four games, that Aubrey has booted multiple FGs and multiple PATs in the same week. The rookie kicker continues to extend his NFL record of 33 straight successful field goals to begin a career, and he leads the league in scoring with 141 points. Aubrey is in line for a productive finish to the regular season with a Week 17 home game against the Lions getting followed by a road contest against the defensively challenged Commanders in Week 18.