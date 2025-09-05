Aubrey made both of his field-goal attempts and a pair of PATs in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

The Cowboys started hot on offense, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives before setting Aubrey up for field goals of 41 and 53 yards. After making the latter kick to close out the first half, Aubrey didn't get another chance to add to his total as Philadelphia's defense stepped up in the second half. Aubrey's mix of power and accuracy is elite, so he should remain one of the top kickers in fantasy as long as Dallas' offense moves the ball at a decent clip.