Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Converts only FG try in Week 11 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries Monday in a 33-16 win over Las Vegas.
Dallas' offense was firing on all cylinders Monday, so Aubrey was called upon for just one field-goal try. He made the 50-yarder with ease early in the first quarter, then went on to make each of his four extra-point tries. Aubrey's volume has been relatively low this season -- he's tried a modest 19 field goals through 10 games -- but he's made all but one of his attempts. His lone miss was a 68-yard try in Week 10.
