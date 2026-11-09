Aubrey went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Colts.

Aubrey was able to convert multiple field-goal tries for the third straight game, but he did miss a kick for the second straight week. The kicker had makes from 45 and 28 yards in the contest, but he continued his long-range struggles Sunday, pulling a 50-yard attempt wide left late in the fourth quarter. Aubrey has now gone 17-for-22 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-8 from 50-plus yards, over nine contests to open the 2026 campaign.