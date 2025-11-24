Aubrey went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

Aubrey pushed a 51-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the third quarter, missing a field-goal try for just the second time this season. The kicker got his redemption as time expired in regulation, converting a 42-yard game-winning field goal. Aubrey has now gone 19-for-21 on field-goal tries, including 6-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while making 35 of 36 PATs over 11 games this year.