Aubrey connected on both of his field-goal attempts in the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The kicker also connected on a 53-yarder, his fourth from 50 or more in 2025. Altogether, Aubrey is now 8-for-8 on field-goal tries and six of six on extra-point attempts on the young season.

