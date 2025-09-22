Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Drills two more field goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aubrey connected on both of his field-goal attempts in the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
The kicker also connected on a 53-yarder, his fourth from 50 or more in 2025. Altogether, Aubrey is now 8-for-8 on field-goal tries and six of six on extra-point attempts on the young season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Nails clutch kicks in win•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Busy first half in Week 1 loss•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Shows off leg in preseason finale•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Participating in practice•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Perfect in Week 18•