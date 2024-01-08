Aubrey connected on one of three field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 38-10 rout of the Commanders.
The rookie kicker's perfect run on FGs ended in the first quarter, when a 32-yard attempt was blocked by Washington. Aubrey then clanked a 36-yard attempt off the left upright in the fourth quarter before finally drilling a 50-yarder to wrap up the scoring for Dallas. Aubrey finishes his first regular season as the NFL's leading scorer with 157 points, going 36-of-38 on FG attempts and 49-of-52 on PATs, and he figures to be busy again Sunday in the wild-card round as the Cowboys host the Packers.
