The Cowboys signed Aubrey on Thursday, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

A former high school and college soccer star who played at Notre Dame, Aubrey was actually drafted into the MLS back in 2017. He was selected by Birmingham of the USFL in 2022 and was named an All-USFL kicker that year. In 2023, Aubrey made 14-of-15 field goals and all 35 of his extra points. In Dallas, Aubrey will compete with Tristan Vizcaino in a wide-open kicker battle this summer.