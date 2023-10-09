Aubrey converted his only extra-point attempt and a 50-yard field goal in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

The rookie kicker was once again perfect, but the struggles of the Dallas offense in San Francisco gave him few opportunities to showcase his skills. Aubrey has drilled 14 straight FG attempts to begin his NFL career and 10 straight PATs after missing his very first one, and he figures to be a lot busier in week 6 against the Chargers.