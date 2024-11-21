Aubrey knocked down his lone extra-point attempt and connected on a 53-yard field goal while missing a 40-yard try in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

While Aubrey came away with his 10th field goal of 50-plus yards of the season in the loss, he nearly came away with the third 60-plus-yard field goal of his career late in the third quarter. On 4th-and-20, Aubrey converted a 64-yard attempt right down the middle with plenty of room to spare, but a Texans unnecessary roughness penalty took the points off the board while Dallas instead accepted an automatic first down. The wiped-out field goal along with a missed attempt in the second quarter that clanked off the right upright thus limited Aubrey to a season-low four points on the night.