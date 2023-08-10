Aubrey went 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts Monday in his first practice since the Cowboys waived Tristan Vizcaino, Saad Yousef of The Athletic reports.

"We're comfortable [at kicker]," owner/GM Jerry Jones said after the practice. "We're excited about what we've seen. We're excited about how he got here. He's having a real solid camp. We're very comfortable going into the season with him." Despite Jones' endorsement, Aubrey's performance so far in training camp hasn't been so good that the team is closing the door on adding competition for the rookie. "The option of a veteran kicker, that's still a possibility," coach Mike McCarthy said. Aubrey could wind up being a productive fantasy asset riding shotgun for a potent Dallas offense if he does begin the season with the kicking job, but until the former USFL player proves himself in the NFL, he'll be a risky option.