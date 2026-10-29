Aubrey made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three PAT tries in Monday's 38-21 win over the Eagles.

Aubrey benefited from a bounce-back performance out of Dallas' offense, as he had been limited to one field-goal attempt and two PATs over the previous two games combined. Monday marked the third time Aubrey made three field goals in a game this season, as he connected from 55, 27 and 24 yards. Aubrey's likely to remain busy in Week 8 against the Cardinals, who are giving up a league-high 29.7 points per game.