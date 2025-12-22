Aubrey made his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Chargers.

After missing a pair of field goals in last Sunday night's loss to the Vikings, Aubrey bounced back to make all three of his kicks against the Chargers. On the season, Aubrey has made 32 of 36 field-goal attempts and 42 of 43 PATs across 15 contests.