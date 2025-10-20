Aubrey went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and made all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Aubrey continued his terrific start to the season, making field goals from 47, 61 and 29 yards in the victory. The 61-yarder was particularly significant, as the kicker now has five career kicks of 60-plus yards, the most in NFL history. Aubrey has been nearly perfect this year, making all 15 of his field-goal attempts, including five makes from 50-plus yards, while going 23-for-24 on PATs over seven games.