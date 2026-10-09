Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try in a Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Aubrey didn't get many opportunities to kick, but he did nail a 41-yard FG just before halftime. The All-Pro kicker is now 9-for-12 on field-goal tries this season, with all of his misses (including two that were blocked) coming from at least 59 yards out. Aubrey is still one of the league's elite kickers, and he figures to continue getting opportunities from very deep considering the strength of his leg.