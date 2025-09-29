Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Makes only FGA in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt and went 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie against the Packers.
Aubrey was limited to just a chip-shot 22-yard field goal in the contest, which proved to be the final points of the game for the Cowboys in overtime. The kicker has now gone 9-for-9 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-4 on attempts of 50-plus yards, while making all 11 of his PATs over four games this year.
