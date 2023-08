Aubrey connected on his only field-goal attempt and converted two of three extra-point attempts in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars.

The former USFL player is the only kicker currently in camp for the Cowboys, but Aubrey didn't build up any job security with his missed PAT in his first preseason action with the team. It still remains likely that Dallas will bring in competition for the 28-year-old before Week 1.