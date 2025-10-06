Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt and went 4-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets.

The missed PAT came late in the first half with Dallas already leading by three scores. It was Aubrey's first miss on an extra-point attempt this season, and he remains perfect (10-for-10) on field goals this year. The kicker known for drilling long field goals is also the beneficiary of a high-scoring Dallas offense right now.