Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Misses extra point Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt and went 4-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets.
The missed PAT came late in the first half with Dallas already leading by three scores. It was Aubrey's first miss on an extra-point attempt this season, and he remains perfect (10-for-10) on field goals this year. The kicker known for drilling long field goals is also the beneficiary of a high-scoring Dallas offense right now.
