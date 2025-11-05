Aubrey went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his both of his point-after tries during the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

Aubrey had an opportunity to match Cam Little's NFL record of a 68-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but the former's attempt did not have the accuracy, as the kick sailed wide left. Aubrey connected on a 26-yard chip shot in the third quarter, but that was the third-year kicker's only field goal as the Cowboys failed to convert on fourth-down attempts in the first and fourth quarters while in opposing territory. Aubrey enters the Week 10 bye having gone 17-for-18 on field-goal attempts and 28-for-29 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.