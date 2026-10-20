Aubrey did not attempt any field goals but converted his only extra-point try during Sunday's 23-13 loss at Green Bay.

In a game where the Cowboys fell into a hole early and turned the ball over three times in opposing territory, Aubrey was mostly a spectator, failing to make at least one field goal in a game for the first time since Week 1 against the Giants. Dallas' offense will have better days than it did Sunday, and one of those could come in Week 7 against a Philadelphia defense that has looked poor at times this season.