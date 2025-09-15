Aubrey went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts while also making all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win against the Giants.

Aubrey made a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter before adding a 44-yard make to open the fourth quarter, a 64-yard game-tying kick at the end of regulation and a game-winning 46-yarder as time expired in overtime. The kicker has been historically good since joining the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 campaign, and he's now off to an impressive start to the 2025 season. Through two games, Aubrey has made all seven of his field-goal tries, including five makes from 50-plus yards.