Aubrey converted all five of his field-goal tries and his lone PAT in Thursday's Week 14 loss to the Lions.

Aubrey kept the Cowboys close for most of the game with his big leg. Among his field-goal makes were a 57-yarder in the first quarter, a 55-yarder in the second and a 63-yarder in the third. He now has six career field goals of 60-plus yards, the most in NFL history. Aubrey is 27-for-29 on FG tries and 28-of-29 on PATs this season.