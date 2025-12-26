Aubrey made three of four field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-23 win over Washington.

Aubrey's first field goal was a 42-yarder just before halftime. He then made a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder in the second half, though he also missed a 58-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter. Despite that miss, the big-legged kicker continued to show his almost limitless range -- he's now 11-for-16 on FG tries from 50-plus yards this season, including 3-for-4 from 60-plus yards.