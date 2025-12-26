Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Nails three FGs in Christmas win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aubrey made three of four field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-23 win over Washington.
Aubrey's first field goal was a 42-yarder just before halftime. He then made a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder in the second half, though he also missed a 58-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter. Despite that miss, the big-legged kicker continued to show his almost limitless range -- he's now 11-for-16 on FG tries from 50-plus yards this season, including 3-for-4 from 60-plus yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Makes all three kicks in loss•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Rare off night in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Nails five field goals in loss•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Perfect on Thanksgiving Day•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Delivers game-winning kick•
-
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Converts only FG try in Week 11 win•