Aubrey made both of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries during the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Aubrey connected on 52-yard field goals in both the first and third quarters, although his PAT in the second missed wide left. It was the second missed extra-point try of the season for Aubrey and his seventh miss overall, although five of those failed kicks have come on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards. The Cowboys will stay home for Week 11 against the Titans, who give up 26.6 points per game (27th in the NFL) and have yielded 40-plus points in each of their last two contests.