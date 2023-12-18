Aubrey converted a 32-yard field goal attempt and his only PAT of the day in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

While the road struggles of the Cowboys' offense didn't provide Aubrey with much volume, the rookie kicker once again had a perfect afternoon. He's converted an NFL record 31 straight FG attempts to begin his career and is 40-for-43 on extra points, but Sunday's game was the first since Week 5 in which he didn't kick multiple PATs. Aubrey could be a lot busier in a potential Week 16 barn burner against the Dolphins.