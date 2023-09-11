Aubrey converted four of five extra-point tries and both his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

Making his NFL debut on a rainy night at MetLife Stadium, Aubrey shanked his first career PAT in the first quarter, but he shook it off and was perfect the rest of the game, drilling FGs of 21 and 38 yards along the way. He also got plenty of practice with kickoffs in the rout and put them all through the end zone, giving the Giants no opportunities for a big kick return that might have given them some momentum. Aubrey should have plenty of confidence after this performance, and his fantasy value is on the upswing heading into a Week 2 clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.