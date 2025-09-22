Aubrey converted both his field-goal attempts but didn't get an extra-point try in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

The star kicker drilled FGs of 53 and 33 yards in the first half, but his scoring opportunities dried up as the game got away from the Cowboys. Aubrey has yet to miss a kick in 2025, banging home six PATs and eight FGs through three games, but his chances could be limited again in Week 4 as Dallas takes on a Green Bay team allowing a league-low 14.7 points per game, and with the Cowboys potentially not having the services of CeeDee Lamb (ankle).