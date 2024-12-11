Aubrey made both of his field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts in Monday's 27-20 loss to the Bengals.
The Dallas kicker's field-goal attempts came from 35 and 47 yards, respectively. Aubrey is now 23-of-23 on extra-point tries and 29-of-34 on field goals in 2024.
