Aubrey converted both his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

He drilled a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 57-yarder right at the end of the third, and Aubrey hasn't missed a kick since Week 5 in Pittsburgh. The second-year kicker has seen fewer PATs and more FGs this season due to the struggles of the Cowboys' offense, and that doesn't seem likely to change with both Dak Prescott (hamstring) and CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) banged up heading into a Week 10 clash with the Eagles.