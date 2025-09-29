Aubrey converted his only field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie with the Packers.

The third-year kicker remains perfect on the season, drilling nine straight FGs and 11 straight PATs to begin 2025. Aubrey's 38 total points puts him third in the NFL through four weeks behind the Colts' Spencer Shrader (51) and the Seahawks' Jason Myers (39), and his four made field goals of 50 yards or longer is tied for most in the league with the Bucs' Chase McLaughlin and the Titans' Joey Slye.