Aubrey went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and made all five of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Aubrey continued his terrific start to the season, making field goals from 47, 61 and 29 yards in the victory. The kicker has been nearly perfect this year, making all 15 of his field-goal attempts, including five makes from 50-plus yards, while going 23-for-24 on PATs over seven games.