Aubrey connected on all five of his field-goal attempts and his only extra point in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

The rookie kicker coolly drilled a 55-yard FG in the third quarter, with his other four field goals coming from 35 yards or less. After missing his very first NFL attempt in Week 1 on a PAT, Aubrey has been perfect since, and the Cowboys have supplied him with plenty of opportunities while outscoring the opposition 70-10 through two games. His fantasy value is rising quickly, and Aubrey could be busy again in Week 3 against the winless Cardinals.