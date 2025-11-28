Aubrey made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his point-after tries during the Cowboys' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Aubrey connected on a 49-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but his big leg wasn't challenged during Thursday's win after adding two more field goals from 36 and 26 yards. It was his sixth game with two or more made field goals but his first since Week 7 against the Commanders. Aubrey's fantasy value will remain elevated for as long as the Cowboys' offense keeps humming, and the third-year kicker is now 22-for-24 on field-goal attempts and 37-for-38 on extra-point tries through 12 regular-season games.