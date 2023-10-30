Aubrey connected on both his field goals, including a career-long 58 yarder, and all five of his extra points in Sunday's 43-20 win over the Rams.

The rookie kicker has drilled 35 consecutive attempts (18 FG, 17 PAT) since missing the very first extra point attempt of his career back in Week 1. Aubrey has now tied the NFL record for consecutive field goal makes to begin a career with 18, a mark set by the Browns' Travis Coons in 2015. He's look to claim the record for himself in Week 9 against the Eagles.