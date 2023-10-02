Aubrey connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs in Sunday's 38-3 rout of the Patriots.

Since missing his very first attempt in the NFL, an extra point in the first quarter back in Week 1, Aubrey has been perfect. The former USFL kicker has drilled 13 straight FGs and nine straight PATs, and the Cowboys' penchant for generating points on defense as well as offense has kept Aubrey plenty busy. he may need to cash in every opportunity he gets in Week 5, in what should be a much more competitive contest against the undefeated 49ers.