Aubrey made all four of his field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Eagles.

Aubrey had an impressive Week 14 from all angles, making three fields from 50-plus yards, including a 59 and 60-yarder. His other attempts came from 45 and 50 yards out. The rookie kicker out of Notre Dame has yet to miss an FGA on the season and now sits at a perfect 30-for-30. His three PAT misses on 42 tries are the lone blemishes on the season. Aubrey and the Cowboys will next travel to Buffalo for a Week 15 matchup.