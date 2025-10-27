Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey: Quiet performance in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aubrey made his only field-goal attempt and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos.
Aubrey connected on a 24-yard field goal to cap off the Cowboys' first possession of the game, but that would prove to be his only field-goal try in the contest. The kicker has now gone 16-for-16 on field-goal attempts, including 5-for-5 from over 50 yards, while making 26 of 27 PATs over eight contests this year.
