Aubrey made three of four field-goal attempts and converted his lone PAT try in Friday's 27-24 preseason loss to the Saints.

Aubrey missed a 57-yard field-goal attempt wide right after converting from 49 yards and 51 yards, but he made the proper adjustment on his next long attempt and was successful on a 58-yard field-goal attempt in the final minute of the first half. After making at least 36 field goals in each of his three regular seasons with the Cowboys, with a long of 60-plus yards in each campaign, Aubrey is widely considered the NFL's best kicker heading into the 2026 regular season.