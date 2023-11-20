Aubrey connected on both his field goal attempts and three of four extra points in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

The missed PAT was his first unsuccessful kick of any kind since Week 1, but Aubrey remains a perfect 21-for-21 on FG attempts, extending his career-opening NFL record. The rookie placekicker figures to be busy on Thanksgiving in an NFC East divisional battle with a Commanders team that just gave up 31 points to the woeful Giants.