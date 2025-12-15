Aubrey missed two of his six field-goals attempts and converted both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings. He also added six yards on his only carry.

The Cowboys engaged in a bit of trickery on their opening possession, as Aubrey ran for a first down on a fake field goal from the Minnesota 29-yard line, but the trick ultimately may have been on Dallas as the star kicker seemed a little off the rest of the night. It was the first time all season, and the first time in his career at home, that Aubrey had missed multiple FGs attempts in the same game -- both his previous games with multiple misses, Week 12 in 2024 and Week 18 in 2023, came outdoors in Washington. Aubrey has still booted at least three FGs in three straight games, and on the season he's second in the NFL in points with 133, behind only Seattle's Jason Myers (153).